SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 15, 2026.

Leonard scored six goals (including two game-winners) and added an assist for seven points in three games last week as the Griffins reclaimed first place in the overall AHL standings.

On Wednesday, in his first game back after a stint with the parent Detroit Red Wings, Leonard recorded four points and potted a goal in each period on the way to his second hat trick of the season to lead Grand Rapids to a 6-3 win over Rockford. On Friday, he scored twice more in the Griffins’ 3-0 win at Iowa, and on Saturday he netted the game’s only goal as Grand Rapids blanked the Wild again, 1-0.

Leonard is tied for second in the AHL with 11 goals and has totaled 14 points in nine games for the Griffins in 2026-27. A Second Team AHL All-Star selection each of the last two seasons, Leonard has tallied 127 goals and 112 assists for 239 points in 305 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Tucson, Milwaukee and San Jose.

The native of Amherst, Mass., has also appeared in three games with Detroit this season, and has eight goals and 13 assists in 84 career NHL contests with Detroit, Arizona, Nashville and San Jose. He was originally a sixth-round choice by San Jose in the 2018 NHL Draft.