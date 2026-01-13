News

Griffins match AHL record for road points streak

by AHL PR

The Grand Rapids Griffins tied an American Hockey League record on Tuesday night in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Griffins moved to 14-0-1-1 on the road this season, matching the longest road points streak in AHL history. The Admirals went 16 games away from home without a regulation loss during the 2011-12 season (10-0-4-2).

Grand Rapids is 29-2-2-1 overall in 2025-26, good for 61 points and a 21-point lead over the rest of the Central Division. Their .897 points percentage has them on pace to shatter the all-time mark for best single-season record, held by the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (57-13-10, .775).

The Griffins return to action on Friday when they host Rockford. They will look to break the road points record when they visit Manitoba on Jan. 23.

