Griffins drop Moose, go up 2-1

Carter Mazur scored twice as Grand Rapids took a two-games-to-one lead in their Central Division semifinal series with a 4-2 win over Manitoba at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

The Griffins will look to close out the series with another win in Game 4 on Friday.

Mazur’s first goal of the evening gave the Griffins a 3-0 lead late in the second period, following earlier goals by Jakub Rychlovský and Erik Gustafsson.

Mason Shaw got the Moose on the board with 37.7 seconds remaining in the middle frame, and Samuel Fagemo cut the Manitoba deficit to 3-2 with 3:12 to go in regulation before Mazur scored into an empty net with 45.6 seconds left.

Michal Postava (2-1) made 15 saves for the Griffins; Domenic DiVincentiis (3-2) stopped 28 of 31 shots for Manitoba.

(Grand Rapids leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Sat., May 2 – MANITOBA 1, Grand Rapids 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 3 – Grand Rapids 2, MANITOBA 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – GRAND RAPIDS 4, Manitoba 2

*Game 4 – Fri., May 8 – Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern