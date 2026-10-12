News

Griffins’ Postava named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 11, 2026.

Postava went 2-0-0 and stopped 58 of 60 shots in his two starts for Grand Rapids last week, good for a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.

In the Griffins’ 2026-27 home opener on Friday against a Manitoba club that had scored 11 goals in its first two games, Postava made 36 saves to backstop Grand Rapids to a 2-1 victory. Then on Sunday, he turned aside 22 shots and registered an assist as the Griffins rolled past Chicago, 5-1.

Postava is 3-0-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .950 save percentage over his first three starts of the season, and now shows a record of 20-6-0 with a 1.67 GAA, a .938 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 career appearances with the Griffins. The 24-year-old native of Valašské Meziříčí, Czechia, earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award last season as the Griffins allowed the fewest goals in the American Hockey League.

Undrafted, Postava signed as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings on June 10, 2025.

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