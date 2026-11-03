Griffins’ Postava named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Michal Postava of the Grand Rapids Griffins has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

In a month when he also made his National Hockey League debut, Postava allowed five goals on 108 shots in four starts with the Griffins during October, good for a 1.25 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

Postava made 18 saves in Grand Rapids’ opening-night 5-2 victory at Cleveland, and then turned aside 36 of 37 shots to backstop the Griffins to a 2-1 win over Manitoba in their home opener on Oct. 9. He made 22 saves in a 5-1 win over Chicago on Oct. 11, followed by a 27-save effort in a 5-1 decision over Rockford on Oct. 18.

Postava shows a record of 22-6-0 with a 1.62 GAA, a .940 save percentage and four shutouts in 30 regular-season games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, and including the Calder Cup Playoffs, he has never allowed more than three regulation goals in any of his 38 AHL appearances. The 24-year-old native of Valašské Meziříčí, Czechia, earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award in 2025-26 as the Griffins allowed the fewest goals in the American Hockey League.

Undrafted, Postava signed as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings on June 10, 2025. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 22 at Vancouver, and he earned the win in his first career NHL start with 24 saves at Edmonton on Oct. 26.