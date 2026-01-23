Griffins set record with 17-game road points streak

The Grand Rapids Griffins established a new American Hockey League record on Friday night, earning a point in their 17th consecutive road game with a 2-1 win at Manitoba.

The Griffins have not lost in regulation away from home all season, improving to 15-0-1-1 with Friday’s victory. The previous record of 16 was set by the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2011-12 season (10-0-4-2).

Grand Rapids is 32-3-2-1 overall in 2025-26, good for 67 points and a 19-point lead over the rest of the Central Division. Their .882 points percentage has them on pace to shatter the all-time mark for best single-season record, held by the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (57-13-10, .775).

The Griffins return to action on Sunday when they complete a two-game visit to Manitoba.