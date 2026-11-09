Griffins’ Shine named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 8, 2026.

Shine scored five times and added an assist in three games last week on the way to becoming the Griffins’ AHL franchise leader in career goals and points.

On Wednesday night, Shine became the first player in team history to score four goals in a game, powering Grand Rapids to a 6-2 win over Texas. His second goal of the night was the 103rd of his career and his fourth goal gave him 238 points, both new records for a Griffins skater since they joined the AHL in 2001. On Friday, Shine scored his second consecutive game-winning goal and added an assist in a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee, before his scoring streak ended in a 6-4 loss at Rockford on Saturday.

Coming off a career year offensively in 2025-26, Shine is back among the league leaders with 10 goals (tied for second) and 17 points (tied for third) through 14 games this season. The Detroit native has spent his entire AHL career with the Griffins, totaling 106 goals and 134 assists for 240 points in 537 games. In 27 NHL games with the Red Wings, he has tallied three goals and one assist.