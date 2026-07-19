Griffins sign ECHL MVP Crawford

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed defenseman Marcus Crawford to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

Crawford was the most valuable player, outstanding defenseman and scoring champion in the ECHL in 2025-26 when he recorded 14 goals, 72 assists, 86 points and a plus-49 rating in 70 games for the Kansas City Mavericks. He added 14 points in 17 playoff games as Kansas City reached the Kelly Cup Finals.

Entering his ninth pro season, Crawford made his professional debut with Grand Rapids in 2018 and went scoreless in eight games with the club. He has gone on to skate in 350 games in the ECHL with Kansas City, Orlando and Toledo, totaling 53 goals and 207 assists for 260 points. Crawford also spent two seasons with Cardiff (EIHL), producing 112 points in 108 games and being named the league’s top defenseman in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.