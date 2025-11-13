Griffins sign Tokarski to tryout

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a professional tryout contract.

A 16-year pro, Tokarski has a record of 227-154-41 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 30 shutouts in 444 career AHL appearances. He ranks ninth all-time in wins, eighth all-time in shutouts and 13th all-time in games played among AHL goaltenders. In 2024-25, he appeared in 21 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves along with six contests for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

A Calder Cup champion with Norfolk in 2012 and with Charlotte in 2019, Tokarski also owns a 20-7 record, a 1.85 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 30 postseason games in the AHL.

The native of Humboldt, Sask., was a a fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2008 NHL Draft and has played 86 games in the NHL for the Lightning, Canadiens, Ducks, Sabres, Penguins and Hurricanes.