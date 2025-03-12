Gulls acuire forward Twarynski

The San Diego Gulls have acquired forward Carsen Twarynski from the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Twarynski recorded two goals and five assists in 26 games with Abbotsford this season after signing a one-year AHL contract on July 24, 2024. In 302 career AHL contests with Abbotsford, Bridgeport, Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, Twarynski has totaled 46 goals and 51 assists for 97 points. He also has five goals and three assists in 35 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Firebirds in 2023.

Originally a third-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2016 NHL Draft, Twarynski has played 22 career games in the NHL with the Flyers, registering one goal.