Gulls grab last playoff spot in Pacific

The San Diego Gulls clinched the Pacific Division’s last available berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening, with a 7-3 win over Bakersfield combined with Tucson’s 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

The Gulls will be making their first postseason appearance since 2022. They have not won a playoff series since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

San Diego joins Ontario, Colorado, Henderson, Coachella Valley, San Jose and Bakersfield in the seven-team field from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.