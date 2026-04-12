News

Gulls grab last playoff spot in Pacific

by AHL PR

The San Diego Gulls clinched the Pacific Division’s last available berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening, with a 7-3 win over Bakersfield combined with Tucson’s 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

The Gulls will be making their first postseason appearance since 2022. They have not won a playoff series since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

San Diego joins Ontario, Colorado, Henderson, Coachella Valley, San Jose and Bakersfield in the seven-team field from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

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