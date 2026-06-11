Gulls’ McIlvane joins Boston Bruins

San Diego Gulls head coach Matt McIlvane has been hired by the Boston Bruins as an assistant coach.

McIlvane joins head coach Marco Sturm’s staff after three seasons in San Diego, where he led the Gulls to a record of 88-97-23-8. This season, San Diego earned its first berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs since 2022.

During his tenure, McIlvane has been instrumental in the development of Anaheim Ducks prospects including Olen Zellweger, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo, Tristan Luneau, Tim Washe, Nikita Nesterenko, Nathan Gaucher, Stian Solberg and Tyson Hinds.

McIlvane was an assistant under Sturm for Germany at the 2018 Olympics, helping the team win a silver medal.