Gulls sign Burke to AHL deal

The San Diego Gulls have signed forward Cal Burke to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Burke spent last season with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, recording 10 goals and nine assists in 60 games.

In 277 career AHL contests over five seasons with Henderson and Colorado, Burke has totaled 56 goals and 76 assists for 132 points. He also has three goals and seven assists in 17 postseason outings.

The native of Boxboro, Mass., has appeared in 10 career NHL games with Colorado, Carolina and Vegas, registering one goal.