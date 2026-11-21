Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

The Minnesota Wild sent Filip Gustavsson to the Iowa Wild on a conditioning assignment Thursday, giving the goaltender a chance to see some game action before returning to the NHL lineup.

Like Jonathan Huberdeau, who joined the Calgary Wranglers this week, Gustavsson is working his way back from offseason hip surgery. The 28-year-old Gustavsson has been a workhorse for Minnesota, appearing in 108 regular-season games over the past two seasons. Last year, he was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 50 contests.

Gustavsson is expected to get the start tonight as Iowa visits the San Diego Gulls. It will be his first AHL action since 2022, when he completed his fourth season with the Belleville Senators.

Gustavsson will be looking to help the Wild (6-10-2-1) snap a four-game slide. Iowa’s roster has seen plenty of change lately, including the arrival of defenseman Jeremy Davies

At 6-10-2-1, Iowa has been in transition lately. Defenseman Jérémy Davies has joined the team following Monday’s trade from the Vegas Golden Knights, and forward Joey Anderson signed an AHL deal with the Wild last week. In addition, forward Arthur Kaliyev joined the team on a tryout Oct. 29 after leading the league with 40 goals a year ago.