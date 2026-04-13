Wild’s Haight named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild forward Hunter Haight has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 12, 2026.

Haight scored five goals and totaled six points in three games for Iowa last week, culminating in a recall to the parent Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

On Tuesday evening in Texas, Haight’s second goal of the night with 13:08 remaining in regulation snapped a tie and propelled the Wild to a 5-2 victory. On Wednesday, he ended a scoreless draw late in the second period with what proved to be his second consecutive game-winning goal as Iowa went on to a 4-0 win over the Stars. And on Friday, Haight scored twice more and added an assist in Iowa’s 5-4 win at Rockford; all five of his goals during the week came with the score tied to give the Wild a lead.

Haight, who represented the Wild at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, has recorded 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 51 AHL games this season following a rookie campaign in which he notched 20 goals and 34 points in 67 contests with Iowa in 2024-25. The 22-year-old native of Strathroy, Ont., made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2025, and has one assist in seven NHL games this season. Haight was a second-round choice by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.