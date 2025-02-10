Condors’ Hamblin named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward James Hamblin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 9, 2025.

Hamblin tallied three goals and two assists and registered 13 shots on goal as the Condors came out of the All-Star break with a two-game weekend home set against Chicago.

On Friday night, Hamblin recorded an assist in the first period and then scored a pair of game-tying power-play goals in the third – including one with 16 seconds left in regulation – as Bakersfield rallied to earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wolves. And in Saturday’s rematch, he broke a scoreless tie early in the second period and later added another assist to help the Condors to a 4-0 victory.

Hamblin has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 21 games for Bakersfield this season, his fifth pro campaign. The 25-year-old Edmonton native signed with the Condors prior to the 2020-21 season and inked his first NHL contract with the Oilers on Mar. 2, 2022. Hamblin has notched 51 goals and 55 assists for 106 points in 188 career AHL contests, along with two goals and one assist in 41 NHL games with Edmonton.