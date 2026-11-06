Hammers sign Fabbri, Stranges to tryouts

The Hamilton Hammers have signed forwards Robby Fabbri and Antonio Stranges to professional tryout agreements.

Fabbri is a veteran of 463 NHL games with St. Louis, Detroit, Anaheim and Minnesota, totaling 108 goals and 113 assists for 221 points. A first-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fabbri won a Stanley Cup championship with the Blues in 2019.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Fabri has played nine games in the AHL over his career, recording three goals and five assists while skating for Chicago, San Antonio and Charlotte.

Stranges was selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and has totaled 47 goals and 66 assists for 113 points in 208 career AHL games with the Texas Stars.