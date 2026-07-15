Haviland joins Reign

The Ontario Reign added Mike Haviland as an assistant coach.

Haviland, 58, brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the Reign after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, he served as associate coach with the Cleveland Monsters (2022-24), the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate.

Haviland was a head coach in the AHL with the Norfolk Admirals (2005-07), Rockford IceHogs (2007-08) and Hershey Bears (2013-14), capturing the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 2006-07. He was also an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks for four seasons, helping the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2010.