Roadrunners’ Hebig named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 1, 2026.

Hebig tallied four goals and seven points in three road games last week as the Roadrunners climbed to the top of the Pacific Division standings on the strength of a 7-0-2-0 run.

On Wednesday in Coachella Valley, Hebig recorded two assists in Tucson’s 5-1 victory over the Firebirds. He notched two goals and an assist during the Roadrunners’ five-goal third period in Friday’s 5-4 win at Ontario, and he scored twice more to spark another Tucson comeback in a 3-2 win over the Reign on Saturday.

A ninth-year pro from Saskatoon, Sask., Hebig is tied for second in the AHL with nine goals and has totaled 12 points in 11 games for Tucson this season. Hebig is the Roadrunners’ franchise leader in games played (368), goals (97) and points (199), and has totaled 111 goals and 124 assists for 235 points in 463 career AHL contests between Tucson and Bakersfield. Hebig, an AHL All-Star in 2025, signed a two-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 16, 2025.