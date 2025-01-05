Hershey breaks Teddy Bear Toss record…again

The Hershey Bears have once again established a new hockey record, collecting 102,343 stuffed toys during Sunday’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

This surpasses the club’s previous hockey world record of 74,599 collected in 2024.

Mike Sgarbossa sent the fur flying with his goal 14:45 into the first period of Hershey’s game against the visiting Providence Bruins.

As part of the club’s Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations. Additionally, the Sweigart Family Foundation has pledged to donate a sum to the Children’s Miracle Network that will match the number of stuffed animals thrown on the ice.

Hershey’s annual Teddy Bear Toss has collected more than 566,000 stuffed toys since its inception in 2001.