by Chris Kuc | AHL On The Beat

Adjacent to one another along the back wall of the Chicago Wolves’ dressing room sit the locker stalls of Gavin Bayreuther and Dominik Badinka.

The proximity between the two is no accident — once the Wolves’ roster for the 2025-26 American Hockey League was set, it was determined that the defensemen should spend as much time together on and off the ice as possible.

Bayreuther is the teacher.

Badinka is the student.

But as the season has progressed, a familial bond has developed between the two. Call it big brother, the 31-year-old Bayreuther, and little brother, 19-year-old Badinka.

Or perhaps it’s something that’s likely to dig at the elder Bayreuther just a bit.

“Maybe like father-son,” Badinka said with a big grin. “No, he’s like my big brother. I’m so happy to have him.”

The duo is an unlikely match, with the grizzled veteran Bayreuther — the father of two young girls who hails from Canaan, N.H., and has 122 National Hockey League games and another 247 AHL contests under his belt during a career that so far has spanned 10 seasons — and Badinka, the fresh-faced teenager from Chomutov, Czechia, who is spending his first full season in North America.

“It was by design to put the two together,” said assistant coach Spiros Anastas, who runs the Wolves defensemen. “We thought with a really young and green defenseman in Badinka that he could use the tutelage and experience that Bayreuther brings.

“Gavin really got excited about that opportunity,” Anastas continued. “The communication that happens between them in the locker room, at their dressing room stalls, on the ice, during practice and even mid-game makes it like Dominik has his own personal coach.”

Personal coach and now close friend.

“We talk to each other all the time and we train extra together,” Badinka said. “He helps me with his experience. He’s been around, obviously, and when he’s on the ice he makes it easier for me. He’s helping me a lot. He’s a great guy.”

Bayreuther, who signed a free-agent deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 11 after spending last season with Lausanne HC of the Swiss-A League, had two goals in mind when he inked his deal: Return to the NHL and impart some knowledge on young Wolves players along the way.

Thus began the mentorship of Badinka.

“I love it,” said Bayreuther, who was recently recalled to the Hurricanes following a spate of injuries along the blue line. “My dad was a lacrosse coach when I was growing up so I have some coach in me. I just try to take pride in helping and treat Dominik the way I would like to be treated when I was that age.”

With the help of Bayreuther, Badinka is starting to reach the potential the Canes saw when they selected him in the second round (34th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Thus far this season, Badinka has two goals with a plus-3 rating in 12 games while establishing himself as a reliable defender.

“I learn every game,” the 6-foot-3, 183-pound Badinka said. “I’m still getting used to things but I want to be better every game. Points-wise it isn’t there but for me it’s not about points. I’m happy to play the minutes at this level.”

Those quality minutes have certainly caught the eye of a proud mentor.

“I can see why he went early-second round,” Bayreuther said. “He’s a heck of a player. Good kid and wants to learn. I’ve been very impressed by him.”

Count the coaching staff as also being impressed at how quickly Badinka is developing.

“His defensive closing, ability to be assertive on players who have the puck, ability to box out on guys off the puck, using his speed to make solutions and his breakouts have been phenomenal,” Anastas said. “I can be honest: I didn’t expect that this early in the season. Having that experience partnered with [Bayreuther] has allowed him to recognize the options that are available and the effort that’s needed to break pucks out and the benefits of playing the 200-foot game. Badinka is going to become a real high-priority prospect for the Carolina Hurricanes.”

The education isn’t limited to play on the ice. Bayreuther has also shown Badinka what it’s like to be a professional athlete off the ice — something that doesn’t come easy to a teenager living in the United States for the first time.

“He’s willing to help me with coming to the U.S. and moving into my new apartment,” Badinka said. “Him and the other guys have been very open to helping me.”

Said Anastas: “They have such a great relationship. They’re like big and little brother. Bayreuther gives him pointers on everything like how to prepare for the game, how to stretch, how to get ready for practice, what to do afterward, the extra work and the nutrition end of it. I’ve heard them have conversations from being a hockey player to just being better at living life.”

For Bayreuther, it’s become a symbiotic relationship that is benefiting both players.

“I’m trying to teach him something that I have and I’m learning from him, too,” Bayreuther said. “I was a freshman in college when I was that age so I’m very impressed with that kid.”