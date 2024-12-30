Facebook Pixel tracking image
News

Marlies’ Hildeby named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 29, 2024.

Hildeby made two starts for the Marlies last week and stopped 66 of 69 shots, good for a 1.50 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage.

On Thursday, Hildeby made 31 saves to backstop Toronto to a 3-0 win over Belleville in a Boxing Day matinee at Scotiabank Arena, his first shutout of the season. Then on Saturday, he stopped 35 shots in the Marlies’ 4-3 road win over the Senators, sending Toronto into the new year with the best record in the AHL at 17-5-2-3.

Hildeby, who was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs today, is 4-2-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .916 save percentage in eight appearances for the Marlies this season. He made his NHL debut with the Leafs on Oct. 10 and is 2-1-0 in three games with the parent club. A 23-year-old native of Jarfalla, Sweden, Hildeby has a record of 25-14-9 with a 2.50 GAA, a .911 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 career AHL contests, and he was an AHL All-Star as a rookie with the Marlies in 2023-24. The Maple Leafs selected Hildeby in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Related Posts

Phantoms’ Lycksell named AHL Player of the Week
13 AHL players representing Canada at Spengler Cup
Shaw signs contract extension with Marlies
Gulls’ Sidorov named AHL Player of the Week