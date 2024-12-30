Marlies’ Hildeby named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 29, 2024.

Hildeby made two starts for the Marlies last week and stopped 66 of 69 shots, good for a 1.50 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage.

On Thursday, Hildeby made 31 saves to backstop Toronto to a 3-0 win over Belleville in a Boxing Day matinee at Scotiabank Arena, his first shutout of the season. Then on Saturday, he stopped 35 shots in the Marlies’ 4-3 road win over the Senators, sending Toronto into the new year with the best record in the AHL at 17-5-2-3.

Hildeby, who was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs today, is 4-2-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .916 save percentage in eight appearances for the Marlies this season. He made his NHL debut with the Leafs on Oct. 10 and is 2-1-0 in three games with the parent club. A 23-year-old native of Jarfalla, Sweden, Hildeby has a record of 25-14-9 with a 2.50 GAA, a .911 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 career AHL contests, and he was an AHL All-Star as a rookie with the Marlies in 2023-24. The Maple Leafs selected Hildeby in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.