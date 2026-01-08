Hlavaj, Regenda named to Slovakian Olympic team

Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj and San Jose Barracuda forward Pavol Regenda have been named to Slovakia’s roster for the 2026 Olympics.

Hlavaj, 24, has a record of 4-7-2 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage in 13 appearances for Iowa this season. He played for Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championship three times, and has also made three appearances at World Championships.

Regenda, currently on recall to the San Jose Sharks, has four goals and eight assists in 28 games with the Barracuda in 2025-26, his fourth AHL season. He has tallied six goals in six games with the Sharks, including a hat trick against Tampa Bay on Jan. 3.