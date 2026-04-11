Hobey Baker finalist Hughes joins Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward T.J. Hughes to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2026-27 campaign. Hughes will join the Colorado Eagles on a tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Hughes, 24, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this season after ranking second in the nation in scoring with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 40 games for the University of Michigan. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and captained the Wolverines to the Frozen Four, where they lost in double overtime of their national semifinal against Denver on Thursday.

In four seasons at Michigan, Hughes totaled 69 goals and 110 assists for 179 points in 156 games and helped the team reach the Frozen Four three times.

Prior to attending Michigan, Hughes played three Junior A seasons with Brooks in Alberta Junior Hockey League. In 2021-22, he recorded 66 goals and 127 points in 60 games as the Bandits won the league championship.