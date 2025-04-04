Senators’ Hodgson suspended two games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for a total of two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Syracuse on Apr. 2.

Hodgson received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21 after being assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, and an additional game under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) for a game misconduct (aggressor) assessed in the same incident.

Hodgson will miss Belleville’s games tonight (Apr. 4) and Saturday (Apr. 5) vs. Rochester.