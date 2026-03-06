Holl heads to Blues

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Justin Holl, forward Dmitri Buchelnikov, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Justin Faulk.

Holl has skated in 41 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording two goals, 12 assists and a plus-19 rating. It is his first stint in the AHL since winning the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in 2018.

A 12th-year pro, Holl has played 396 games in the NHL with Toronto and Detroit, totaling 13 goals and 82 assists for 95 points. He has also registered 22 goals and 60 assists for 82 points along with a plus-78 rating in 235 career games in the AHL with Grand Rapids, Toronto and Rockford.