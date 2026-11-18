Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Jonathan Huberdeau’s return to the NHL will take him to the American Hockey League first.

The Calgary Flames assigned the star forward to the Calgary Wranglers on an injury conditioning loan Tuesday. The move came as the 33-year-old forward works to return from hip resurfacing surgery last spring.

Taken third overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Huberdeau won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2012-13 and has gone on to collect 807 points in 962 games, including a 115-point season in 2021-22.

Acquired by the Flames in a blockbuster trade on July 22, 2022, Huberdeau is an alternate captain in Calgary.

Huberdeau took part in Tuesday’s morning skate with the Wranglers before meeting with the Calgary media. He did not play Tuesday night, but is expected to be in the lineup this evening when the Wranglers host Coachella Valley (AHLTV on FloHockey, 8 ET).

“I just felt like I needed some practice,” Huberdeau said. “I’ve been feeling good for a little bit, but I think that was the goal: feel better and eventually play a game in the NHL. The last year I had so much pain in in the hip before game, after games, even on days off. So, at some point, you’ve got to think about the future, and I thought that was a good decision for me to get that done. And since the surgery, I’ve got no pain.”

Huberdeau’s last game action with the Flames came Feb. 4, more than nine months ago. The organization felt that easing back in with the Wranglers was the smart move; NHL practice time is limited, and the AHL schedule set-up offers that in abundance. Following tonight’s game, the team heads east for a pair of games with Laval on Saturday and Sunday.

“I want to keep it simple,” Huberdeau said. “Obviously we want to win. I’m not coming in here to be selfish. I want to help the team. It’s a really good group here. They know for me it’s special to come back. If I can help them a little bit that’s going to be my goal.”

When Huberdeau does take the ice with the Wranglers, it will be a significant moment for him. It’s not the NHL, but it’s a major step in returning from such a lengthy injury.

“I’ve just got to take it and embrace it,” he said. “I’ve got to enjoy these last years that I have in the NHL and be at my best.”