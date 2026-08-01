Hunt announces retirement from pro hockey

Three-time AHL All-Star defenseman Brad Hunt announced his retirement on Saturday.

Hunt played 14 seasons of professional hockey, including 422 regular-season games in the AHL with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Colorado and Hershey. In addition to playing in three AHL All-Star Classics, Hunt earned three postseason All-Star Team selections, including First Team honors in 2014-15 and 2023-24 and a Second Team spot in 2013-14. He was also selected as Colorado’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in 2023-24 for his community efforts.

Hunt totaled 84 goals and 214 assists for 298 points in the AHL, and added six goals and 14 assists in 25 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Undrafted out of Bemidji State University, Hunt made his pro debut on a tryout with the Chicago Wolves at the end of the 2011-12 season and signed an entry-level NHL deal with the Edmonton Oilers in 2013. He went on to skate in 288 NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver and Colorado, totaling 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points.