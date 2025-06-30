Hurricanes acquire RFA Primeau from Habs

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Primeau, 25, posted the best single-season record in AHL history at 21-2-2 (.880) in 26 appearances for the Laval Rocket in 2024-25, including wins in each of his first 10 decisions and an 11-0-2 streak to close out the regular season. Primeau also finished second in the league with a 1.96 goals-against average and third with a .927 save percentage, and earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award as the Rocket tied for the fewest goals allowed in the AHL.

Primeau also made 11 appearances with Montreal in 2024-25, going 2-3-1 with a 4.70 GAA and an .836 save percentage.

A native of Voorhees, N.J., Primeau has appeared in 149 career AHL games over his six pro seasons, all with Laval, going 84-44-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 13 shutouts. He also has a .920 save percentage in 24 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, helping the Rocket reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 and 2025. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 and the Canadian Division All-Star Team in 2020-21.

Primeau was originally a seventh-round pick by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft. He is 13-24-7 with a 3.69 GAA, an .884 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 career NHL games.