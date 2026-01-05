Hurricanes acquire Välimäki

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Juuso Välimäki from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.

Välimäki has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

A first-round pick (16th overall) by Calgary in the 2017 NHL Draft, Välimäki has one goal and two assists in three games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season. He has appeared in 59 career AHL games with Tucson and Stockton, recording seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points along with a plus-16 rating.

Välimäki has skated in 271 games in the National Hockey League with Calgary, Arizona and Utah, totaling 11 goals and 61 assists for 72 points. He was also a member of Finland’s team at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.