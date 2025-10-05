Hurricanes claim Bussi off waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Bussi had signed as a free agent with the Panthers on July 1 following three seasons with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

In 2024-25, Bussi was 15-14-3 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 appearances with Providence. He has a career record of 63-31-12 with a 2.62 GAA, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts in 111 career AHL contests.

A native of Sound Beach, N.Y., Bussi participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2022-23.