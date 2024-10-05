Hurricanes sign Brind’Amour

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Skyler Brind’Amour to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.

Brind’Amour made his professional debut with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24, registering three goals and five assists in 54 appearances. He had been in training camp with the Hurricanes on a tryout.

Brind’Amour skated in 145 games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, helping the program to its first national championship in 2023. The Raleigh, N.C., native was selected by Edmonton in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour.