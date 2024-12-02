Hurricanes sign Tokarski to one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.

Tokarski joined the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, on a tryout last month and has posted a record of 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average, a .933 save percentage and two shutouts in five starts for the Wolves.

In his 16th pro season, Tokarski has gone 220-147-40 with a 2.55 GAA, a .911 save percentage and 30 shutouts in 428 career AHL appearances. In AHL history, he ranks 11th all-time in wins, 14th in games by a goaltender and eighth in shutouts.

Tokarski has won two Calder Cup championships – with Norfolk in 2012 and with Charlotte in 2019 – and is 20-7 with a 1.85 GAA, a .932 save percentage and four shutouts in 30 career postseason games in the AHL.

Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Tokarski has played in 80 games in the NHL with the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.