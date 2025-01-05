Facebook Pixel tracking image
News

IceHogs acquire Pietroniro

by AHL PR
Photo: Christian Bonin

The Rockford IceHogs have acquired defenseman Matteo Pietroniro from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

A sixth-year pro, Pietroniro is scoreless in five appearances with the Marlies this season.

The native of Boise, Idaho, played junior hockey for Blainville-Boisbriand and Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL, and for Chicago in the USHL. He spent two seasons in Europe before joining the Marlies organization in 2021.

In 99 career AHL games, Pietroniro has recorded three goals and nine assists.

Related Posts

Steeves, Hryckowian, Garand named award winners for December
Coaches named for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
Marlies’ Hildeby named AHL Player of the Week
13 AHL players representing Canada at Spengler Cup