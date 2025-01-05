IceHogs acquire Pietroniro

The Rockford IceHogs have acquired defenseman Matteo Pietroniro from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

A sixth-year pro, Pietroniro is scoreless in five appearances with the Marlies this season.

The native of Boise, Idaho, played junior hockey for Blainville-Boisbriand and Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL, and for Chicago in the USHL. He spent two seasons in Europe before joining the Marlies organization in 2021.

In 99 career AHL games, Pietroniro has recorded three goals and nine assists.