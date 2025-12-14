IceHogs acquire Rem Pitlick from Condors

The Rockford IceHogs have acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Bakersfield Condors in exchange for defenseman Tyson Feist.

Pitlick returns to Rockford, where he recorded 33 points in 27 games during the 2023-24 season. This year with Bakersfield, Pitlick has recorded six goals and nine assists in 24 contests.

The seventh-year pro from Ottawa, Ont., has appeared in 190 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Rockford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval, Chicago and Milwaukee, totaling 63 goals and 90 assists for 153 points.

A third-round draft pick by Nashville in 2016, Pitlick has tallied 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points in 132 NHL games with Nashville, Minnesota, Montreal and Chicago.

Feist has played 14 games for Indy (ECHL) this season, recording one goal and six assists. The fourth-year pro has one goal and seven assists in 44 career AHL games with Syracuse and Chicago.