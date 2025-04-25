IceHogs make quick work of Wolves

Drew Commesso made 34 saves as Rockford shut out Chicago, 5-0, to close out their Central Division first-round series in a two-game sweep on Friday night.

The IceHogs advance to play division champion Milwaukee in the next round, with Game 1 set for Thursday, May 1.

Joey Anderson scored just 1:56 into the game and Rockford never looked back, adding a goal from Kevin Korchinski less than four minutes later to make it 2-0. Gerry Mayhew scored twice and Aku Räty finished off the series with an empty-netter late in the third.

Commesso stopped 66 of the 67 shots he faced in the two games and did not allow a goal over the final 104:07 of the series.

Cole Guttman and Nolan Allan added two assists each for the IceHogs.

(Rockford wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Rockford 2, CHICAGO 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCKFORD 5, Chicago 0