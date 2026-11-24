The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward Travis Boyd to a professional tryout contract.

Boyd spent last season with the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, recording 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery in March.

A 12th-year pro, Boyd has appeared in 318 games in the AHL with Hershey, Iowa and Toronto, registering 89 goals and 165 assists for 254 points. He helped the Bears reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2016 and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2016-17.

In 299 career NHL games with Washington, Toronto, Vancouver, Arizona and Minnesota, Boyd has tallied 47 goals and 71 assists for 118 points. He won a Stanley Cup championship with the Capitals in 2018.