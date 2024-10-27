IceHogs sign former AHL MVP Mayhew

The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward Gerry Mayhew to an American Hockey League contract.

Mayhew skated in 68 games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, recording 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points.

The eighth-year pro has played a total of 389 games in the AHL with Charlotte, Lehigh Valley and Iowa, collecting 149 goals and 126 assists for 275 points. He was voted the AHL’s most valuable player in 2019-20, when he scored 39 goals and totaled 61 points in 49 games for Iowa.

A native of Wyandotte, Mich., Mayhew has appeared in 57 NHL games with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Anaheim, recording 13 goals and two assists.