IceHogs win Game 1 as Dach strikes 12 seconds into OT

Colton Dach snapped a shot past Matt Murray just 12 seconds into overtime, completing a comeback and giving Rockford a 3-2 win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of their Central Division semifinal series on Thursday night.

The best-of-five series continues Saturday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

As the IceHogs controlled the puck off the faceoff to begin the overtime period, Kevin Korchinski chipped the puck up the wall through the neutral zone and Cole Guttman left it for Dach, who beat Murray from the left-wing dot for his first career postseason goal.

Milwaukee led 2-0 with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation before rookie Paul Ludwinski got the IceHogs on the board, and Gerry Mayhew notched his third goal of the postseason to tie the game with 3:27 to play.

Dach’s winning tally was tied for the third-fastest OT goal in Calder Cup Playoff history. Dennis Kassian owns the record at 8 seconds, set with the Buffalo Bisons in 1970.

After a scoreless first period, the Admirals grabbed a quick two-goal lead as Cal O’Reilly and Fedor Svechkov scored 15 seconds apart during the opening minute of the middle frame.

Drew Commesso (3-0) stopped 28 of 30 shots on the night for Rockford, while Murray (0-1) finished with 25 saves for Milwaukee.

(Rockford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern