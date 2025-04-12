IceHogs wrap up postseason spot

The Rockford IceHogs clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday by virtue of Iowa’s 3-2 overtime loss at Manitoba.

The IceHogs will head to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season and the 10th time overall as members of the American Hockey League. Rockford’s best playoff showing was a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

Rockford joins Milwaukee, Texas, Grand Rapids and Chicago as the Central Division’s playoff field. The top three teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.