Ingram announces retirement

Two-time AHL All-Star goaltender Connor Ingram announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Friday.

Ingram, 29, made 161 appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, Milwaukee, Chicago, Tucson and Bakersfield, going 91-48-17 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and 17 shutouts.

He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and 2020, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star for the 2019-20 season when he ranked third in the league in both GAA (1.92) and save percentage (.933). He also earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award in 2019-20 as Milwaukee allowed the fewest goals in the league.

A third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram played 134 games in the NHL with Nashville, Arizona, Utah and Edmonton. He was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2023-24 as the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.