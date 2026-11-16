The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenseman Jérémy Davies from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations, and the Henderson Silver Knights have acquired forward Gerry Mayhew from the Iowa Wild.

Davies has recorded one goal and three assists in 14 games for Henderson this season. He was an AHL All-Star in 2025, during a season in which he tallied a career-high 48 points.

In 415 career AHL games with Henderson, Belleville, Rochester, Milwaukee and Chicago, Davies has registered 54 goals and 171 assists for 225 points along with a plus-55 rating. He also has four goals and 12 assists in 34 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Davies owns the AHL’s longest active streak of consecutive regular-season games played with 191.

A seventh-round choice by New Jersey in the 2016 NHL Draft, Davies has collected three assists in 23 NHL games with Nashville and Buffalo.

Mayhew has notched two goals and six assists in 17 games for Iowa this season, and is the Wild’s franchise leader in goals (121) and points (228). He was voted the AHL’s most valuable player in 2019-20 after recording 39 goals and 61 points in 49 games.

In 522 career AHL appearances with Iowa, Rockford, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, Mayhew has 187 goals and 173 assists for 360 points. He has added 13 goals and two assists in 57 NHL games with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Anaheim.