Iowa inks Kaliyev to tryout

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Arthur Kaliyev to a professional tryout contract.

Kaliyev, 25, won the Willie Marshall Award as the leading goal scorer in the American Hockey League in 2025-26, recording 40 goals and adding 28 assists to finish third in league scoring with 68 points in 70 games for the Belleville Senators. Kaliyev, who also led the AHL with 266 shots on goal and ranked second with 16 power-play markers, was voted a First Team AHL All-Star and skated in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Originally a second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kaliyev has collected 38 goals and 38 assists in 204 career NHL games over six seasons with the Kings, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. He has skated in 115 AHL contests with Belleville and Ontario, totaling 55 goals and 46 assists for 101 points.