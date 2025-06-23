Wild name Cronin as Iowa’s head coach

The Minnesota Wild have named Greg Cronin head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild.

Cronin, 62, returns to the AHL after spending the last two seasons as head coach of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks. He has a record of 242-165-12-39 (.584) in seven seasons as a head coach in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles (2018-23) and Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2003-05)

Prior to joining the Eagles, Cronin served as an assistant coach in the NHL with the New York Islanders (1999-2003, 2014-18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-14). He also spent six seasons as head coach for Northeastern University’s men’s hockey program, earning Hockey East Coach of the Year honors in 2009, and was an assistant and later head coach at the University of Maine (1988-90, 1993-97), and an assistant at Colorado College (1990-93).

A co-founder of USA Hockey’s National Development Program, Cronin spent the 1997-98 season as head coach of the under-18 team. He has also served as an assistant coach for Team USA at three IIHF World Championships and two IIHF World Junior Championships.