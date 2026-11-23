Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Iowa Wild goaltender Riley Mercer is settling into his first full AHL season and all of the adjustments that come with life as a professional hockey player.

One thing the 22-year-old carries with him wherever he plays is the knowledge that life is precious. He gets a reminder each time he puts on his Iowa jersey, bearing the number 67.

That number represents the age at which Mercer’s grandmother, Donna, lost her battle with cancer when Riley was 12 years old. Mercer has also lost a grandfather and an aunt to cancer.

Earlier this month, the Wild raised money for central Iowa’s Mission Cancer Foundation by asking fans to fill out Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” signs. Mercer got the start that evening, his grandmother close to his mind and heart as always. It was Donna, his fervent fan, who hauled him around to hockey practice as his early foothold in the game started to develop. From his spot on the ice, he could look through the glass and see her cheering him on in game action.

“She was the first person who ever strapped goalie pads on me,” Mercer recounted.

His grandmother’s cancer fight happened quickly, and at his young age he saw how fast life can change dramatically. His aunt Lisa’s battles brought more of those lessons. Mercer started using pink tape to support her – and everyone – facing breast cancer. As Lisa lived with cancer, she and her husband ran a hockey school that Mercer attended.

“She was able to defeat it and watch her children and me and her nieces grow up and experience our childhood,” Mercer said. “And I think she had a lot of joy from that. She always had a smile on her face. What she was going through was very difficult. She was always happy and always there as a person that you could rely on. It really just instilled resilience and determination and all those core values into us kind of naturally.”

Mercer and his family needed that resilience, both during those cancer fights and in the wake of these loved ones passing. Lisa ultimately lost her fight last year.

“I come from a very close family,” said Mercer, a native of Bay Roberts, N.L., “and when they’re battling with cancer, I think it helps them a lot in their support. But also after the fact when we struggled with their loss, just being together and being close I think really helped me and my family.”

Of course, every family is different. It’s essential for the community to offer as much assistance as possible.

“There’s always support out there,” Mercer said. “It’s very important for people to look for support through difficult times like that.”

Whether it has been masks, a jersey number, pink tape or core memories, Mercer remembers. And he holds the lessons and values that these experiences – even the painful ones – have left him.

“Just having that little piece there reminds me of them, and it’s been a huge part of my life,” Mercer said. “But it really instills in you to be grateful and to be hopeful for better things in the future… to be happy for being able to be here and experience life. Every day you wake up it’s not guaranteed.

“See life from that aspect and be grateful and enjoy it while you can.”

The AHL is proud again joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca campaign, rallying the global hockey community around the fight against cancer.