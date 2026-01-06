Iowa’s Špaček named to Czech Olympic team

Iowa Wild defenseman David Špaček has been named to the 25-man roster for the Czech men’s Olympic ice hockey team to compete in the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.

Špaček has tallied two goals and 14 assists in 32 games for Iowa this season. The fifth-round selection by Minnesota in the 2022 NHL Draft has totaled nine goals and 50 assists for 59 points in 165 AHL games over three seasons with the Wild.

Špaček has represented Czechia at several international tournaments, winning a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.