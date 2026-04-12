Islanders clinch berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Bridgeport Islanders clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Hartford.

The Islanders, with eight wins in their last 10 games overall and 10 consecutive victories on home ice, are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, Bridgeport is one of six Atlantic teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.