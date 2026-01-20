Islanders ink former Calder Cup champion Dubé

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Pierrick Dubé to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Dubé began the season in the Kontinental Hockey League, totaling seven goals and nine assists in 28 games between Traktor Chelyabinsk and SKA St. Petersburg.

A fourth-year pro, Dubé has played 168 games in the AHL with Laval and Hershey, recording 63 goals and 57 assists for 120 points. He also has nine goals and four assists in 27 postseason games, including a hat trick in the championship-winning Game 6 of the 2024 Calder Cup Finals for the Bears.

Dubé made his NHL debut with Washington in 2023-24, appearing in three games.