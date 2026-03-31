Islanders to move AHL affiliate to Hamilton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New York Islanders from Bridgeport, Conn., to Hamilton, Ont., beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The team will play at the newly renovated TD Coliseum in Hamilton, and will be a member of the AHL’s North Division.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL during their careers.