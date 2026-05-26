Islanders re-sign Foudy for 2026-27

The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Liam Foudy to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Foudy, a pending restricted free agent, ranked second on the Bridgeport Islanders and established career highs with 26 goals and 47 points over 60 games this season. He also appeared in one NHL game with New York, skating in the team’s finale vs. Carolina on Apr. 14.

A veteran of six pro seasons, Foudy was a first-round pick by Columbus in the 2018 NHL Draft and has totaled seven goals and 15 assists in 105 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Predators and Islanders. In 199 AHL contests with Bridgeport, Milwaukee and Cleveland, Foudy has registered 66 goals and 77 assists for 143 points.

The native of Scarborough, Ont., originally signed as a free agent with the Islanders on July 10, 2024.